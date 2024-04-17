Minorities not with us a myth spread by Congress: BJP leader

Panaji, Apr 17 (PTI) BJP's Goa desk in-charge Ashish Sood has claimed the opposition Congress is spreading a myth that members of the minority community are not supporting the saffron party.

Advertisment

The BJP government has implemented all policies and schemes without any discrimination, Sood told PTI on Tuesday.

"A myth is being spread that members of the minority community are not with the BJP. The Congress has continued with this myth for the appeasement of minorities. When the BJP was formed, we started with a policy of appeasement to none and justice to all," he said.

"You show me ten people in any district, who claim that they faced discrimination by the government because they belong to the minority community," he said.

Advertisment

The BJP government has implemented all the schemes without any discrimination, Sood asserted.

"You will not find any minority community member who will say that they were entitled for a scheme but did not receive its benefits," he said.

Talking about Goa, Sood said the Congress, which faced difficulties in finalising its candidates, is alleging that BJP nominee Pallavi Dempo (from South Goa Lok Sabha seat) was selected by denying ticket to the local party cadres.

Advertisment

Such allegations by the Congress are "nothing but desperation to save itself from the evident defeat in the Lok Sabha election," he said.

The aim of the BJP is not only to win the election but to create a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed nation), he said.

"We, in the BJP, are mad (committed) to serve our country, die for our country. Our cadre does not look at who is given the ticket. The cadre is concentrating on how 'Viksit Bharat' will be created, how our borders will remain secure, how the strength of our flag is increased. National security, national integration are the major causes for us to work for the party," Sood said. PTI RPS GK