Minorities used as 'vote machines and discarded'; Sena (UBT)-MNS poll pact won't work: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said minorities know they are "used as vote machines and discarded" and added Opposition's "vote jihad" slogan will no longer work against his party BJP, comments coming on the eve of civic corporations polls.

Talking to PTI Videos, Fadnavis sought to make light of pre-poll alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj, arguing coming together of their parties will make no impact on the ground and the BJP-led Mahayuti will win Mumbai civic body polls.

After the January 15 BMC polls, he reiterated, Mumbai's Mayor would be a Hindu as well as a Marathi from the Mahayuti alliance and emphasised Marathi voters are committed to the BJP.

Attacking former CM and one-time ally Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader questioned his contribution to Hindutva.

'Minorities and Muslims know they are used as vote machines and discarded. They may not vote heavily for the BJP now, but the Opposition's 'vote jihad' slogan to defeat us will not work (in polls). The majority community has also awakened. They have realized that whoever polarizes pays the price through counter-polarization,'' Fadnavis noted.

'Vote jihad' refers to minorities favouring anti-BJP parties in polls.

Fadnavis said Uddhav Thackeray, who allied with his ideological rivals Congress and united NCP to become CM in 2019, has abandoned Hindutva.

''Was he (Uddhav) in any movement like Ram Janmabhoomi? I was a 'kar sevak' (one who offers services to a religious cause) in all three kar sevas (in Ayodhya). He never stepped out, never faced a case, never led a movement. We were born Hindutvawadis; Hindutva runs in our veins.

"Our Hindutva is broad. Anyone who accepts India's culture and ancient lifestyle as their own is Hindu, regardless of worship method. We want to work inclusively. Uddhav never did anything for Hindutva and has now abandoned it,'' the Chief Minister charged.

Replying to a question on the Mumbai civic polls turning polarizing and communal, Fadnavis said Marathis and Hindus cannot be separated.

"Someone spoke about a hijab-wearing Mayor (in Mumbai). When Uddhav said Marathis and Muslims would make them (such a candidate) win, I clarified Marathi and Hindu cannot be separated," the CM opined.

Marathi voters are committed to the BJP, he added.

"Marathis fought for the country. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught us pride in our language and 'dharma' but never separated us from Hindutva. This community cannot be narrow minded. Marathi voters are committed to the BJP. Mumbai's mayor would be a Marathi and a Hindu," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader stressed that the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navmirman Sena (MNS) alliance, whose leaders have united on 'Marathi manoos’ plank, will make no difference in final poll outcome in Mumbai.

"Their (Thackerays) voter base stands eroded. They do not have a formidable alliance. We will win Mumbai with a full majority,'' he claimed.

Fadnavis said the BJP and NCP, part of the ruling Mahayuti at the state-level, are contesting against each other in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, but critical comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar against the saffron outfit will ultimately hurt his own party.

''I never attacked our allies, but Ajit Pawar (who heads NCP) did not exercise restrain and spoke regrettable things (against BJP). This will hurt his party," Fadnavis maintained.

To a question on possible merger between rival NCP factions post-civic elections, Fadnavis avoided a direct reply and stated "We will address the issue when it arises." The Chief Minister said his focus has always been on development.

"During campaigning, my agenda was to speak about local issues and what my government has achieved in terms of development. We avoided large rallies and instead organized road shows along with open interviews," he said.

Fadnavis highlighted infrastructure and other projects undertaken and completed by the government in and around Mumbai.

In this context, he listed projects like Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai Airport, 400 km of metro, including underground lines, suburban Railway improvements, and sewage treatment plants.

Fadnavis claimed the BJP-led alliance will win 26 to 27 civic corporations, out of the total 29, going to polls on January 15.

"Mumbai's residents have witnessed all this (infrastructure projects) so we are receiving very good response during campaigning. We will win Mumbai 100 per cent along with Pune, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and other major corporations. I believe that in these 29 municipal bodies, the BJP-Shiv Sena or NCP will secure the mayor's position in 26 to 27 corporations," he asserted.

Attacking Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis alleged the former CM made lowly remarks against his family out of sheer frustration.

"I have responded to his criticism with facts and figures. People will now respond through ballot box. My father was an RSS pracharak who spent two years in jail during the Emergency to protect our Constitution. He devoted his life to society without accumulating any property," the CM noted. PTI PS MR RSY