Minority affairs minister to launch project for skill training, educational support

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will launch a programme on Saturday under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM-VIKAS) scheme for skill training and educational support.

The programme will cover 31,600 candidates, including 29,600 for skill training and 2,000 for educational support. The project is to be implemented by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) .

As part of the project, candidates will be trained in industry-aligned job roles that cater to emerging workforce demands, such as AI Data Scientist, Telecom Technician (5G), Technical Artist (AR-VR), Graphic Designer, and Solar PV Installer, among others, an official statement said. Additionally, those undergoing skill training will be provided with employment opportunities, ensuring a seamless transition into the workforce. All candidates will also receive a monthly stipend from the ministry during the training.

This initiative highlights the government's commitment to skill development and economic empowerment, particularly through institutions of the concerned minority community, ensuring that youth are equipped with future-ready skills.

DSGMC's participation in PM VIKAS reinforces its dedication to community upliftment through education and vocational training, the statement said. PTI ASK TIR