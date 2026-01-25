Minority affairs ministry helping numerous beneficiaries through PMJVK, PM VIKAS: Rijiju

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hailed India's rich diversity and said his ministry is helping numerous beneficiaries through various initiatives, with an important one being PM VIKAS that focuses on skilling minority communities across India.

Rijiju welcomed the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) beneficiaries from across the country who have come to participate in the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

He described the occasion as special, noting that these beneficiaries are guests of the prime minister.

Rijiju highlighted India's rich diversity and amalgamation of various cultures, which will be celebrated during the Republic Day celebrations.

He stated that the Ministry of Minority Affairs implements various schemes for six minority communities.

Rijiju emphasised that the ministry is helping numerous beneficiaries through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS), and others.

PM-VIKAS focuses on skilling minority communities across India, while the recently launched Haj Suvidha App reflects the Ministry's modernisation and digitisation efforts.

He also commended the NMDFC for its humongous efforts in financing beneficiaries through state channelising agencies nationwide.

Rijiju interacted personally with the beneficiaries from Ladakh, Ahmedabad, Tamil Nadu, and various other states.

The beneficiaries shared their experiences and expressed gratitude for the ministry's efforts through schemes like NMDFC and PM VIKAS.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, addressed the gathering, stating that people from across India are participating in the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

He emphasised that the prime minister's vision is being realised through the service of people nationwide via "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, welcomed the pan-India guests, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally invited them.

The beneficiaries will attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Monday. Following the parade, they will visit the National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) at India Gate to pay homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

As part of the programme, the beneficiaries will also visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Marg here on Tuesday, where they will gain insights into the leadership and contributions of India’s Prime Ministers through immersive and interactive digital exhibits showcasing India’s journey since Independence.

The participation of NMDFC beneficiaries in the Republic Day celebrations reflects the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ strong commitment to inclusive development, people-centric governance, and strengthening the engagement of minority communities in national-level events and celebrations. PTI ASK RHL