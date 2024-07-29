Minority affairs ministry striving to fulfil mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas': George Kurian

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Minority Affairs is striving to fulfil the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash, Sabka Prayas', Union minister George Kurian has said.

He made the remarks on Sunday at the valedictory function of the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' organised as part of the ministry's 100-day programme to showcase its schemes, programmes and achievements.

During his valedictory address, the minister of state for minority affairs appreciated the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' which has proved to be a platform to popularise the ministry's schemes and achievements, according to an official statement.

Kurian expressed satisfaction that prominent knowledge partners of the ministry such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the National Institute of Design (NID) participated and showcased the skill of artisans supported by them under various schemes of ministry.

He also observed that 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' is testimony of the inclusive development programme of the ministry and it has benefitted a large number of people of all minority communities, through convergence with partner organisation.

The ministry is striving to fulfil the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash, Sabka Prayas', Kurian said. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB