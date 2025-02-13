Minority Affairs Ministry supports 100 artisans to showcase craft at mega textile event

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Minority Affairs is supporting 100 skilled artisans from across India to showcase their traditional crafts in home dÃ©cor, fashion, textiles, and furniture at the Bharat Tex 2025.

Scheduled from February 12-15, 2025, at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, the mega event of Bharat Tex 2025 will bring together 5,000 plus exhibitors, 6,000 plus international buyers from 110 plus countries, and over 1,20,000 visitors, a statement issued by the ministry said.

This initiative by the Ministry provides artisans from minority communities with a global platform to connect with buyers, understand market trends, and expand their reach, ensuring sustainable livelihoods and greater economic opportunities.

Bharat Tex 2025, India's premier global textile event, seamlessly blends the country's rich textile heritage with modern innovation the statement said.

