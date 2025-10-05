Minority Affairs ministry to hold regional meeting with southern Waqf boards

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising a one-day regional meeting on Monday in Bengaluru for the Waqf boards of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with a focus on strengthening these bodies and ensuring efficient management of properties under them.

The initiative is part of the ministry's efforts under the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, which came into effect in April this year.

The event will be attended by senior officials from the minority welfare departments of these states.

"The Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising a one-day regional meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, 6th October 2025, with the Waqf Boards of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," an official statement said.

The meeting will focus on strengthening Waqf boards and ensuring efficient management of Waqf properties through the recently launched UMEED central portal, it said.

Since the launch of the UMEED portal in June 2025, Waqf boards across the country have been mandated to upload all Waqf property details within six months.

The portal incorporates a three-tier maker-checker-approver system to ensure transparency, accuracy and accountability in data entry and verification.

The Bengaluru meeting on October 6 will serve as a platform to review the current status of data uploads, address implementation challenges, if any, and explore strategies to further empower Waqf institutions.

The ministry will also seek feedback from state officials and Waqf Board representatives to streamline operations and improve coordination.

"The Government of India, through the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is committed to modernising Waqf administration and unlocking the full developmental potential of Waqf properties for the benefit of minority communities," the statement said. PTI ASK RT RT