Minority Affairs MoS George Kurian meets Sunni Muslim leader to discuss pending issues

Kozhikode, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian on Sunday visited Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar here and held discussions on solving issues faced by the minority community.

This was Kurian's first visit to Kozhikode after taking charge as a minister in the third Narendra Modi government.

Kurian, who is the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, held a meeting with Musaliyar, in which they discussed certain issues related to the minority community.

Sources close to Musaliyar said he brought to the attention of the minister the concerns of the minority communities and sought steps to resolve them.

Musaliyar sought to rectify pending issues, especially related to the cancelling of the five-year Maulana Azad National Fellowship in November 2022. The fellowship had been launched in 2009.

He also expressed hope that Kurian, who has the experience of working as the vice-chairman of the National Minority Commission, will be able to do things for the betterment of society.

The minister said the aim of the union government was the upliftment of all sections of society, and the added that the concerns of minorities will be addressed. PTI RRT RRT ANE