Minority Affairs secretary visits Saudi Arabia, reviews pilgrims facilities in Madina

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar has reviewed this year's Haj preparations in Saudi Arabia's Madina and emphasised that the government was fully committed to facilitating Indian pilgrims in every possible manner.

As part of the government's early and proactive preparations for Haj, Kumar visited the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Madina, and reviewed the arrangements being put in place for Indian pilgrims.

Kumar undertook an on-ground assessment of key facilities, including pilgrim accommodations and medical facilities in Madina, to ensure comfort, safety and quality services for Indian Hajis, an official statement said.

The visit was part of an official delegation's tour to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for reviewing Haj preparations and holding bilateral meetings with the Saudi Haj Ministry.

Kumar was accompanied by Consul General of India, Jeddah, Fahad Ahmad Khan Suri; Joint Secretary (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ram Singh; Chief Executive Officer, Haj Committee of India; Shahnavas, and Director (Haj) Nazeem Ahmed.

During the visit, Haj Consul at the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, Sadaf Choudary, briefed the delegation on the arrangements being made for Indian Haj pilgrims and the coordination underway with Saudi authorities.

The secretary emphasised the government was fully committed to facilitating Haj pilgrims from India in every possible manner, with a strong focus on advance planning, close coordination with Saudi authorities, and continuous monitoring of on-ground arrangements.

Highlighting the minority affairs ministry's digital initiatives, Kumar noted that it was increasingly leveraging technology to enhance pilgrim convenience and service delivery.

The Haj Suvidha app, developed by the ministry, is a major step in this direction, providing transparent, efficient and pilgrim-centric digital services to Indian Hajis, the statement said.

The visit reflects the government's sustained efforts to ensure a safe, smooth and spiritually fulfilling Haj experience for pilgrims from India during this year's Haj, it said.

Kumar also held a detailed meeting in Jeddah with representatives of the Haj Service Provider Company. He emphasised that the timely delivery of services and uncompromised quality for every Indian pilgrim must remain the highest priority. PTI ASK NSD NSD