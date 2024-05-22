Minority appeasement, corruption defining features of TMC regime: Nadda

Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to accept Calcutta High Court's decision to strike down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, stating that a CM should not disrespect the Constitution.

Speaking at a gathering of the party's youth wing members here, Nadda highlighted minority appeasement and corruption as the defining features of the TMC regime under Banerjee.

"There should not be any reservation on the basis of religion. Reservation should be only based on the financial situation. This has been rightly emphasised by our PM Narendra Modi. Under the garb of OBC quota, Banerjee had put in effect Muslim reservation. The HC has justifiably invalidated OBC certificates issued by the state based on religion," Nadda said.

Nadda expressed disbelief at Banerjee's refusal to comply with the court's order, questioning her commitment to constitutional principles and accusing her of pursuing a Muslim League agenda.

"Now, Banerjee says she will not abide by the court order. What kind of CM Bengal has, with no respect for the Constitution. Can she go against the court's order? I may sound a bit harsh, but I say she is following the Muslim League agenda," the BJP heavyweight said.

Accusing Banerjee of disrespecting revered religious institutions like Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Nadda criticised her for politicising these integral parts of Bengal's spiritual heritage, accusing her of "tustikaran." He further accused Banerjee of facilitating infiltration across the border, leading to demographic changes in the state.

"She doesn't speak the language of Bengalis but that of infiltrators. While she describes infiltrators as Indians, she describes Indians as "outsiders," Nadda said, alluding to the 'bahiragato' barb at BJP leaders by TMC.

Nadda also criticised Banerjee's handling of the Sandeshkhali issue and the job loss of 26,000 teachers due to a High Court ruling, alleging systemic fraud within her government.

Accusing the TMC of stealing rice and tarpaulin meant for the poor, Nadda highlighted corruption scandals involving ministers in Banerjee's cabinet.

He accused Banerjee of depriving seven crore people in the state of the benefits of 'Ayushman Bharat' due to her political agenda. PTI SUS MNB