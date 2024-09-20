Minority cells active in 31 of 36 Maharashtra districts to implement govt schemes: Official

Chhatrapati Sambhajnagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Minority cells have been activated in 31 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra to implement government schemes effectively, Maharashtra Minority Commissioner Moin Tashildar said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Haj House, he said minority cells in the remaining five districts would be set up soon.

"Till we get out own staff, personnel from the collectorate have been deployed at these cells. These cells will help us implement state government schemes effectively, and also ensure are funds are fully utilised," he said.

He said state guarantee has been given for loans to the tune of Rs 500 crore to be sanctioned by Maulana Azad Arthik Vikas Mahamandal. Earlier, this guarantee was only for Rs 30 crore, Tashildar added.

There is a proposal to establish a residential Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute (MARTI) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the official informed.