Minors among 4 held for attacking group of people, damaging cars in Thane district'

Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) Police on Wednesday detained three juveniles and arrested a man after they attacked a group of people with weapons and damaged cars in Thane district, leaving two persons injured, an official said.

The incident took place in the Ashelepada locality of Ulhasnagar in the morning and appears to be a fallout of an old enmity between the accused and the victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV Ulhasnagar) Sachin Gore said two persons were injured in the assault and hospitalised.

The accused smashed at least four cars, he said.

An FIR was registered with the Vitthalwadi police station against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), informed the DCP.

Preliminary probe revealed the attack was an outcome of a previous rivalry between the accused and the victims, he said, adding further probe was on. PTI COR RSY