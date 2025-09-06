Minor's body found in West Bengal, mob attack leaves two dead

Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) The body of a child was found in Nischintapur area in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday morning, triggering tension in the locality, as a mob assaulted two locals and killed them for allegedly being involved in the minor's death, police said.

The mob also vandalised the property of the two neighbours of the child's family, alleging that they killed the minor, a senior officer said.

The boy, who has been missing since Friday afternoon, was found in a nearby waterbody this morning, he said.

"The body of the boy was wrapped in a tarpaulin. The family members of the deceased minor accused a local of murdering the child. A mob, including the family members of the boy, stormed the accused's house, vandalised the property, and assaulted two persons there," a senior police officer told PTI.

The two injured were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Several police teams were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, he said, adding that many residents of the area were accused of being involved in the violent attack.

"The situation is under control at the moment. We have not arrested anyone, but launched an investigation into the matter," he added. PTI SCH BDC