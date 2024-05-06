Minor's murder: Noida police shunts SHO, seeks reply from ACP

Noida, May 6 (PTI) The in-charge of a police station in Greater Noida has been shunted in the wake of the murder of a businessman's minor son in the area, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the case and an explanation sought from the assistant commissioner of police of the area, they said.

The body of Kunal Sharma (14) was found along a canal in Bulandshahr on Sunday, four days after he went missing on May 1 from the Beta 2 police station area in Greater Noida.

"A departmental inquiry has been ordered by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh in relation to the incident that took place under Police Station Beta 2 area. The in-charge of the police station has been transferred to reserve lines," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisment

"The inquiry would be conducted by the assistant commissioner of police (police lines). An explanation has also been sought from the ACP (Greater Noida-1) in whose area the incident took place," the official said.

Sharma's father Krishna Kumar Sharma, who runs 'Shiva Da Dhaba', lodged a missing person's complaint at the local Beta 2 police station on May 1 after a woman came to the eatery and called his son.

The police lodged an FIR under IPC section 363 (missing person) against unidentified person the same night and launched an investigation.

A CCTV footage also surfaced on social media that purportedly showed the boy walking to a car and sitting inside it without any person physically forcing him to do so. PTI KIS NB NB