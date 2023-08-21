Minor's sexual assault case: Police visits accused WCD officer's house

New Delhi: A police team on Monday visited the house of a senior Delhi government official accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her.

The team visited the officer's house in Burari in connection with its probe into the case.

The girl was staying with the accused - a deputy director in the women and child development department - and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

The accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had said, adding that his wife has also been charged with giving her medicine to terminate pregnancy.

Responding to the allegation against its official, the Delhi government said "the sternest possible action should be taken against him" if found guilty.

When the minor allegedly became pregnant, she informed the wife of the accused who later asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave them to the girl, the officer had said.

Police said the girl's statement is yet to be recorded before a magistrate and an inquiry is being conducted into the matter. The survivor is still recovering and is under care, they added.