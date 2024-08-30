Minto Bridge in Delhi to remain closed till Monday for repair work

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The carriageways at Minto Bridge will remain closed till Monday morning due to repair work of deep potholes, an advisory said.

Commuters are advised to use Barakhamba Road via Ranjeet Singh flyover to reach their destination. They are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

"Due to repair work of deep potholes under Minto Bridge, both carriageways will remain closed from Friday 10 pm till Monday at 7 am," the advisory said.

Minto Bridge connects New Delhi Railway Station with Connaught Place. PTI NIT HIG HIG