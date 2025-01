Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Police on Saturday said efforts were on to nab the prime suspect in the Mira Road firing incident that took place a day earlier.

Sonu alias Sham Shabbir Ansari was shot dead allegedly by Yusuf Alam in front of a shopping centre in Naya Nagar on Friday night.

"The two have an old enmity. Alam is the prime suspect. He has a criminal record. Efforts are on to nab him," Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad said. PTI COR BNM