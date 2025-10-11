Mirabai’s devotion is a kind of Sufi devotion: singer Mukhtiyar Ali

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthani singer Mukhtiyar Ali, known for his renditions of poetry of Kabir, Mira and Bulleh Shah, said the devotion of Bhakti poet Mirabai is of Sufi kind.

Ali, who performs at a music festival by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art on Saturday with singer Prahlad Tipanya, said that despite being seen as a Sufi singer, he considers himself a “Sufi-Bhakti” singer.

“When I present myself on stage, I don’t say I am a Sufi singer, I say I am a Sufi-Bhakti singer. Because both the sects believe in uniting the people, that is the underlying philosophy of all the poets in Sufi and Bhakti traditions,” Ali told PTI in an interview.

The singer from Rajasthan’s Bikaner district is one of the artistes in the diverse lineup at the second season of the KNMA Festival that brings together ten productions, featuring Lavani, hip-hop, folk-rock and Carnatic music, and explores themes of identity, resistance, and cultural roots at Sunder Nursery here.

Curated by noted vocalist and cultural thinker TM Krishna, the music festival aims to invoke conversations on solidarity, empathy and shared human experiences with "Voices of Diversity" as its theme.

Talking about Rajasthani mystic-poet Mirabai, Ali noted that when you listen to her “bhakti” you get to know what “Sufism” truly is.

“Through Mirabai’s devotion, one can understand what Sufism truly is. Her devotion, seen through a Sufi lens, is a kind of Sufi bhakti.

“That’s what Sufism teaches — to surrender oneself, not to ask for anything. Mirabai too, though she worshipped Krishna, never asked for anything from him. The message of both the Bhakti and Sufi saints is the same — to bring people together, to unite hearts,” the 52-year-old said.

Ali and Tipanya’s collaboration, titled “Prem Ras”, for the KNMA Festival also furthers the singer’s philosophy of uniting people.

“‘Prem Ras’ in itself has a very deep purpose. When this program was being planned, I suggested calling it 'Prem Ras'. Today, people are in need of it. People are consuming many different kinds of ‘ras’ (essences or experiences), but apart from all those, 'Prem Ras' is something unique. The greatest means to connect people is love. There is no greater resource than love to bring hearts together,” he said.

Despite having a little hesitation about sharing the stage with somebody from different singing traditions, Ali said that it feels good to share our spiritual songs with people.

“We both have our own unique experiences, and our singing styles are also quite different. Prahlad ji has his own Malwa style — it’s recognised by his name. And I have taken the Kabir tradition from Bikaner to the world stage. We both bring different experiences,” Ali said.

The festival, which concludes on Sunday, will begin the final day with a serene morning 'Baithak' by Jayanthi Kumaresh, showcasing her distinctive style of Carnatic modernism in an intimate setting.

In the evening, the spotlight will turn to the debut performance of KNMA commission "Nannajja (My Grandfather): A Rhythmic Ancestry" under the direction of Lakshmana KP, foregrounding the questions of identity and ancestry in subaltern percussion.