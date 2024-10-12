Miraculous escape for couple in Kerala's Kochi after car falls into well

Kochi: A young couple had a miraculous escape after their car in which they were travelling in fell into a 15-foot deep well near Pattimattom here, police said.

According to an officer of Pattimattom fire station, there was a depression in the road which the couple did not know about and when the car entered it, the vehicle lost control, hit a nearby shop and then fell into the well which was close-by.

The incident occurred after 9 pm on Friday, he said.

"The car must have been going fast and they must have been using Google maps as the app was running on their phone when the car was pulled out of the well. All these factors probably contributed to the accident," the officer said.

As the water in the well was only at the bottom, the couple were able to safely exit the car from its rear side doors and stand inside the well till help arrived, the officer said.

"If it was full of water, things may have turned out differently," he added.

A ladder was dropped into the well and the couple climbed it using that, the officer said, adding that neither of them suffered any major injuries except some minor scrapes.