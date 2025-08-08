'Mirchi Gang' strikes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; shopkeeper robbed

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A group of unidentified assailants allegedly threw chilli powder into a shopkeeper's eyes and looted cash from his shop in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday. Four to five robbers arrived on scooters and and launched a sudden attack on the shopkeeper by throwing chilli powder into his eyes, they said.

A purported video of the incident also made rounds on social media platforms, where a man can be seen entering the shop, throwing chilli powder on the shopkeeper's eyes and looting the cash box.

Efforts are underway to identify the accused. An FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI BM NB