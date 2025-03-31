Mirwaiz claims he has been placed under house arrest ahead of Eid prayers

Srinagar: Chief Priest of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday denounced the decision of authorities not to allow Eid prayers at the eidgah in old city.

"Eidgah and Jama Masjid belong to the people. Barring them from these sacred spaces even on Eid reflects an oppressive and authoritarian approach that prevails in Kashmir today," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He also claimed that he has been placed under house arrest ahead of Eid prayers.

However, officials did not comment on his claims.

"I am deeply pained and strongly condemn the authorities' decision to once again deny the Muslims of Kashmir the basic right to offer Eid prayers at Eidgah and Jama Masjid which have been closed down and I have been detained at home," he added.

The Mirwaiz said even at the peak of militancy during 1990s, Eid prayers were offered at the Eidgah.

"So now when huge claims of normalcy are made everyday by the authorities, why are Muslims being kept away from their religious places and practices? What is the agenda ? Is the collective identity of Kashmiri Muslims a threat to the rulers?" he asked.