Mirwaiz condoles loss of lives in Delhi blast

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Delhi car blast.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic car blast in Delhi that has claimed precious lives and injured many," Mirwaiz said in a statement here.

The Hurriyat chairman extended condolences to bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured. May Almighty Allah grant strength and patience to all affected by this tragedy," he added.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, leaving 12 people dead.