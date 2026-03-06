Mirwaiz expresses concern over heightened restrictions in J-K, Israel-US 'aggression'

Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said he was placed under house arrest and the Jamia Masjid here was shut for congregational prayers amid heightened restrictions in the Valley in view of protests over the killing of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Restrictions in the Valley continue and have been heightened on a Friday in the holy month of Ramzan. I have also been placed under house arrest, and in these greatly blessed days, when thousands come to the mosques seeking blessings and guidance, the pulpit of Jama Masjid is silent and all lanes and by lanes leading to the mosque barricaded. It is very sad and unfortunate," Mirwaiz said on X.

Restrictions on movement in Kashmir valley were intensified on Friday over apprehension of protests after congregational prayers against the killing of the Iran supreme leader.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Srinagar city during the early hours to prevent gatherings. Officials said concertina wires and barricades were placed at important intersections leading into the city, also adding that these were precautionary measures to maintain law and order.

However, Mirwaiz said the grief felt by Kashmir today, is not solely due to the restrictions.

'Muslims across the world are aggrieved and deeply anxious by Israeli and American aggression in West Asia,' he said.

The Mirwaiz said Israel and the US want to "reshape" the region to suit their interests. "For that, they are willing to go to any extent, even the brutal killing of the head of a country and a great spiritual leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the attack on a sovereign nation Iran, plunging the entire region into a crisis and grief," he said.

Referring to protests over Khamenei's killing, the Mirwaiz said people across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have "expressed their condemnation of this aggression and expressed solidarity in one voice, beyond divisions as one ummah (community)".

"The ummah cannot be divided in moments like this. When injustice is inflicted upon one part, pain is felt by the entire body," he said.

Mirwaiz said he stands in solidarity with the people of Iran and Palestine, and with all those who are bearing the brunt of aggression in the region and beyond.

"All human lives are precious, and wars and violence are man-made catastrophes that cause loss of precious lives. May Allah protect all, grant patience to those who mourn, and bring swift justice to the oppressors and liberate the oppressed," he added.