Mirwaiz Umar Farooq not allowed to visit Srinagar Jama Masjid: Managing body

Srinagar: The Srinagar Jama Masjid managing committee on Friday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of restricting the movement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

"After his release after four years of house arrest, the Mirwaiz was allowed to visit the Jama Masjid only on three Fridays and has been under house arrest every Friday since then," the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid claimed in a statement.

The committee condemned the administration for "not allowing the Mirwaiz to deliver sermons and offer Friday prayers in the historic Jama Masjid, Srinagar." It claimed that such an action deepened the sense of injustice and alienation among the people.

It also alleged that the administration was "not giving any justifiable reason" for its action.