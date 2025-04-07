Mirwaiz slams J-K Speaker for rejecting adjournment motion on Waqf issue

Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly speaker for rejecting the adjournment motion on the Waqf issue.

"It is ridiculous and condemnable that Tamil Nadu which only has 6% Muslim population, passes a strong anti-Wakf resolution in its assembly, while the Muslim majority J&K assembly speaker is struggling and refusing, by hiding behind technicalities, to discuss this deeply concerting issue for the Muslims of the state," he said on X.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected the adjournment motion, saying the mater was in court.

The Mirwaiz said a huge mandate was given to National Conference in the assembly elections for safeguarding the interests of the people.

"The speaker would know that the strong peoples mandate given to his party was precisely for the reason that the party had promised to safeguard the interests of the people being trampled upon since August 2019 and take a stand for them in critical matters. Why is he capitulating so meekly?" he asked.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament last week. The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites, and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.