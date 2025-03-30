Mirwaiz to deliver sermon during Eid prayers in Old Srinagar: Auqaf

Srinagar, Mar 30 (PTI) Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will deliver the sermon during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah in Old Srinagar, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said on Sunday.

"As per Islamic tradition, the Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers will be offered at the historic Eidgah Srinagar at 10 am," the Auqaf said in a statement.

The Auqaf said Mirwaiz will deliver the Eid sermon at 9 am.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of the month-long fasting during Ramzan. It is most likely to be celebrated on Monday, subject to appearance of the crescent moon later at night.

The Auqaf expressed hope that the authorities will not create obstacles and will facilitate the smooth conduct of Eid prayers at Eidgah, respecting the religious sentiments and rights of people.

It strongly urged that no attempt should be made to disallow the prayers, as witnessed recently on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, which caused widespread resentment among people.

The Mirwaiz, who is chairman of the Auqaf, visited Eidgah Srinagar to review the arrangements and ground conditions on Sunday. PTI MIJ RUK RUK