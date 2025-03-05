Mirwaiz Umar Farooq attacks BJP leader for 'outrageous' remarks against 'martyrs'

Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday hit out at BJP leader Sunil Sharma for making "outrageous" remarks against the "martyrs" of July 13, 1931.

More than 20 unarmed protesters were killed by the soldiers of the Dogra army on July 13, 1931 during an uprising against Maharaja Hari Singh.

Leader of Opposition in J-K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Wednesday made some "objectionable" comments in the House about the 1931 "martyrs". Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather later expunged the remarks.

"Strongly condemn the outrageous remarks by a BJP member in the Assembly with regard to the martyrs of 13th July, 1931 who were killed in cold blood for standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mirwaiz posted on his X handle.

He said the 1931 martyrs are revered by everyone in J-K and any attempt to malign them will be resisted.

"These martyrs revered by one and all in J&K are part of our collective memory of the great sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir for their rights, and any attempt to malign them will be firmly resisted," he added.

July 13 used to be a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir with the governor or the chief minister paying tributes at an official function in the Nowhatta area of the city to those who were killed.

The holiday was scrapped and official functions are not held anymore following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. PTI MIJ KSS KSS