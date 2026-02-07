Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns suicide blast in Pak mosque

Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, on Saturday condemned the suicide bombing that killed more than 30 persons in a mosque in Pakistan.

"The heinous suicide bombing attack that took place during Friday prayers at an Imambargah in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing more than thirty worshippers, is deeply painful and strongly condemnable. Bloodshed in such a manner, that too at a place of worship, is profoundly distressing and unsettling, a moment of deep pain and reflection for the Ummah," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He also extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.

"My heartfelt sympathies and prayers are with the families of the victims, for the swift recovery of the injured, and for peace, patience, and unity to prevail in such a distressing situation," he added. PTI MIJ MNK MNK