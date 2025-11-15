Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condoles loss of lives in JK police station blast

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a blast at Nowgam police station here, and called for a comprehensive investigation to fix accountability.

An accidental explosion ripped through the Nowgam police station, killing nine people and injuring 32, police said.

The blast occurred on Friday night when a specialised team was extracting samples from a large and "unstable" cache of explosives confiscated from Faridabad, Haryana, in connection with the ongoing investigation into a 'white-collar' terror module.

"The tragic loss of lives in last night's explosion at the Nowgam Police Station has left everyone shocked and deeply saddened. A comprehensive investigation is imperative to establish how such a large quantity of explosive material was handled with apparent negligence, resulting in this devastating incident and accountability fixed," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said the public deserves full transparency regarding the findings.

"May Allah grant his mercy to those who lost their lives and bless their families with patience and strength in this hour of great grief and give speedy recovery to the injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with every affected family," Mirwaiz said. PTI SSB DIV DIV