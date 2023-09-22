Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's emotion-filled return to Jamia Masjid: A call for peace and reconciliation

New Delhi: Kashmiri religious leader and prominent separatist figurehead, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, emerged from four years of house arrest to rejoin the public arena on Friday.

The palpable emotional undercurrent was hard to miss as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took centre stage before a congregation gathered at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday afternoon prayers.

This marked his maiden public appearance since 2019, a year when he was house arrested within the confines of his residence. He described this prolonged period of isolation as the most daunting challenge he has faced, second only to the loss of his father in 1990.

As he ascended the pulpit at Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq struggled to contain his emotions, tears welling up in his eyes.

In a poignant sermon, he extended a heartfelt plea for peace, concurrently extending an olive branch to the Kashmiri Pandit community, urging their return to the Valley.

“Two hundred and twelve consecutive Fridays passed without the opportunity to address the faithful at Jamia Masjid," Mirwaiz Umar Farooq declared. "Since August 4, 2019, my house detention has kept me away from my responsibilities as the Mirwaiz. I stand here today, delivering this sermon, solely due to the prayers of the people. These four years apart from the pulpit have been an immense trial."

Despite his keen advocacy for peace, he expressed profound dismay at being unjustly branded as "anti-national," "anti-peace," and a "separatist."

He emphatically asserted that his objective was not driven by personal ambition but rather a sincere commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He stressed the critical importance of patience and unwavering faith in the divine, urging the region's populace to endure these testing times.

According to the news agency IANS Mirwaiz Umar Farooq further elaborated, stating, "The prevailing era demands dialogue over conflict. We, too, have steadfastly advocated for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Regrettably, our commitment to peace has been met with numerous challenges, often unfairly tarnishing our reputation. Nevertheless, our mission remains one of peace, exemplified by our unwavering call for the return of Kashmiri migrants."

Additionally, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for the release of all political detainees, including journalists, lawyers, civil society members, and young individuals who remain in custody.

News of Mirwaiz's release from his protracted house arrest has catalysed a wave of enthusiasm within the local populace of downtown. Hundreds of worshippers converged upon Jamia Masjid to bear witness to the long-awaited return of this revered religious leader to the pulpit.

Hundreds congregated at the mosque, participating in Friday prayers, signifying a renewed sense of hope and solidarity among the people of Kashmir.