Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges Centre to ensure safe return of Kashmiris stuck in Iran

Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday appealed to the Centre to take urgent steps to ensure safety, well-being and possible return of Kashmiris stranded in Iran.

"Deeply disturbing news coming from Iran about a hostel housing Kashmiri students being hit by an Israeli airstrike. Fortunately, only minor injuries have been reported," he said in a post on X.

"More than 1300 Kashmiri students study there, who must be in great fear for their lives, while their parents are in great anguish here. We appeal to the Government of India to take urgent steps to ensure their safety and well-being and possible return," Mirwaiz said.

The Hurriyat chairman prayed for safety of all the people living in Iran saying "May Allah protect them all and grant relief to their anxious families. Let's all pray for their safety and for the safety of all people living in Iran from Israeli aggression." PTI MIJ OZ OZ