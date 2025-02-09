Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges govt to release all political prisoners from J&K

Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Baramulla Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer and called for release of all political prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Concerned by media reports of deteriorating health of Engineer Rashid, now shifted to hospital . Also the news report that Tihar jail authorities have arbitrarily withdrawn phone call and e-mulaqat facilities (video call) to political prisoners in custody of NIA , is very distressing," he said in a post on X.

The Hurriyat Conference chairman also expressed concern over the health condition of other political prisoners.

"Besides reports of health condition of many political prisoners especially the elderly in jails is a matter that worries not just their families but all people . The policy of severity in dealing with Kashmiris is a zero sum game," Farooq said.

"Once again urge the Government of India to release all political prisoners, including the leadership, lawyers, civil society members, media personnel and youth and at least while they are in jails to respect and restore their rights as per the law," he added.

Farooq further said it was the responsibility of the elected government to work on fulfilling the commitments made in the poll manifesto.

"Also it is the responsibility of the elected government in J&K to honour its commitment in its manifesto and work for the release and relief of these prisoners," he added. PTI MIJ AS AS