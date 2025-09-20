Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visits residence of ex-Hurriyat chief Bhat

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday visited the residence of Abdul Gani Bhat to pay his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mirwaiz, who was released from house detention early in the day, headed to the residence of the former Hurriyat chairman in Botingoo, Sopore. Bhat, who was seen as a moderate among the separatist leadership, died at his residence on Wednesday night. He was 90.

"After three days of house detention, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq was released early this morning and allowed to visit the Botingoo, Sopore residence of senior Hurriyat leader and its former Chairman, Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, who passed away on Wednesday," the Mirwaiz's office said in a statement here.

It said the Mirwaiz expressed deep sorrow over Bhat's demise, describing it as a personal loss, as Bhat was an affectionate elder, a dear friend and a guide to him.

The Mirwaiz said Bhat consistently upheld dialogue and moderation as the way forward.

He extended his condolences to Bhat's family.