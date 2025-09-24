Mirzapur folk singer, husband held for uploading indecent song on Goddess Durga

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Folk singer Saroj Sargam was arrested here along with her husband and four others for allegedly uploading a song containing derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga on her YouTube channel, a police official said on Wednesday.

He said that Sargam, a resident of Garhwa village in Mirzapur district, posted the video on September 19. The contents of the video of that went viral triggered outrage among the Hindu community.

Following this, Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Rai of Madihan police station filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Somen Barma said a surveillance and cyber team was roped in for investigation.

"Acting on the viral video, an FIR was registered on September 19. The investigation confirmed the involvement of Saroj Sargam and her husband. Both were arrested," he said in a video statement.

Sargam was arrested on Tuesday along with her husband Ram Milan Bind, who police said was responsible for producing and directing the video.

SSP Barma said four other persons from Sargam's team were also arrested later, after their names cropped up during the probe.

He said Sargam had encroached upon 15 bighas of forest land, which was later freed during a joint operation by the forest and police departments. Necessary legal action is being initiated in this regard as well.

The controversial video had invited criticism from religious leaders. Juna Akhara saint and Badrinath temple mahant Yoganand Giri had demanded immediate arrest of the singer, warning that saints of the akhara would take to the streets if no action was taken.

Police said Sargam's YouTube channel has over 60,000 subscribers with nearly 35-40 videos uploaded.

During interrogation, Bind told police that he has a folk song team and for the song on Goddess Durga, he was hired by one Rajveer Singh Yadav, the SSP said.

He said Sargam and Bind had converted to Christianity around 10 months ago.

The digital devices and evidence recovered from their possession are being analysed by a forensics team, he added. PTI COR ABN RUK RUK