Misconception of no action after Pahalgam attack now erased: Jai Ram Thakur on Op Sindoor

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) Following India's targeted attacks on terror camps in Pakistan, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said all "misconceptions" over India's inaction following the Pahalgam terror attack had been obliterated.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for carrying out 'Operation Sindoor,' Thakur addressed the media and shared details about the strike.

"Nine specific terrorist training camps and launch pads, including one in Bahawalpur, 100 km inside Pakistan, were targeted and destroyed successfully by the Indian Army on Tuesday night and I congratulate the Indian Army and the Prime Minister for the action," the former Himachal Pradesh CM said.

Explaining why the strike was termed 'Operation Sindoor', Thakur said terrorists gunned down innocent men right before their wives and "wiped their sindoor (vermilion)," hence the moniker was deemed appropriate.

Thakur further asserted that the misconceptions of those insisting that no action was being taken after the Pahalgam terror attack had now been erased.

Those who have been demanding proof can watch Pakistan media channels for evidence of the attack, he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said terrorists would be punished in a manner they could not imagine, and the attack on Tuesday made it clear that his words carry weight," Thakur stated.

He also informed that a meeting would be held to discuss necessary arrangements, ensuring commodities and security for citizens and spreading awareness about possible war-like situations.

BJP's state unit chief Rajiv Bindal also congratulated the Indian armed forces for exacting revenge for Pahalgam attack.

"There was anger among the people of the country after the Pahalgam incident, but on Tuesday night, the Indian forces destroyed the terrorist base in Pakistan and we congratulate the forces for taking the revenge," he said.