Miscreant shoots, injures cop at police station campus in MP's Satna

Satna (MP), Apr 29 (PTI) An unidentified man shot and injured a policeman on the campus of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around midnight on the campus of Jaitwara police station, he said.

Head constable Prince Garg was preparing to have dinner in the barrack of the police station when he heard a noise and stepped out, and a masked man opened fire at him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said.

He said the cop sustained a bullet injury near his shoulder, and the assailant fled the scene.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh said the head constable's condition is stable, and he has been referred to the medical college of Rewa for treatment.

Police parties have been formed to track down the accused, he said.