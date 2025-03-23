Miscreants assault stray dog with sharp weapons in Odisha, case registered

Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 23 (PTI) Odisha Police on Sunday registered a case of animal cruelty against unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a stray dog with sharp weapons in Berhampur city in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The case was registered against unknown persons under different sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and the Arms Act at the town police station after a person from the area lodged a complaint, Berhampur SP Savarana Vivek M said.

"Police are trying to identify and apprehend the accused persons through CCTV camera footage," he added.

The dog's condition was good as the local residents took care of it," police said.

"The accused persons were seen arriving on two-wheelers. The exact reason for attacking the dog is not yet known. The motive will only be determined after the arrest of the culprits," the SP said.

Animal rights activists condemned the incident and urged police to take stringent action against the attackers of the stray.