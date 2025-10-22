Miscreants assault woman, brother in Bengal's Gaighata, police begin search to arrest accused

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) A woman returning home with a friend after visiting Kali Puja pandals in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas was allegedly subjected to obscene remarks and assaulted when she protested, prompting the police to launch a probe into the matter, police said.

The alleged crime took place late Tuesday night when a group of men blocked their path near their home at Chandpara in Gaighata and made lewd comments, he said.

"When the woman protested, both of them were assaulted. The woman then called her cousin for help," an officer of Bangaon police district said, referring to her complaint.

When her brother, Dr Suman Saha, arrived at the spot to rescue her, the miscreants allegedly attacked him with iron rods and wooden sticks, the officer said, adding that the locals came out to their rescue and alerted police.

"The miscreants fled by the time a team from Gaighata police station arrived. We have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects," he said. PTI SCH MNB