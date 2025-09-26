Miscreants attack police team during raid at gambling den in Wardha; two cops hurt

Wardha, Sep 26 (PTI) Two police personnel were injured after miscreants attacked them with a sword during a raid on a gambling den operating in a house in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police said on Friday.

At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Borgaon Meghe village on Thursday evening.

Wardha SP Anurag Jain said that the police had received a tip-off that a gambling den was being operated in a house in Borgaon Meghe under Sawangi police station.

A police team raided the premises and was attacked by some miscreants who were at the scene, he said.

The official said the accused attacked the police team with a sword and sharp weapons, injuring two cops.

So far, 23 people, including three women, have been arrested, he said, adding that a further probe is underway. PTI COR CLS ARU