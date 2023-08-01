Miscreants attack police team in MP village; two cops injured

Chhatarpur, Aug 1 (PTI) Two policemen were injured after a police team was attacked when it reached a village to rescue a man who was abducted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Miscreants threw stones at a police team when it reached Gaur village under Garhi Malehra police station limits, some 15 km from the district headquarters, on Monday night, the official said.

A woman on Monday night lodged a complaint that her husband was abducted by five motorcycle-borne men, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

A case was registered under section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a police team soon reached the village of the main accused, he said.

When the team arrived in the village, the accused started throwing stones at them and two policemen were injured in the attack, the official said.

The police managed to rescue the abducted man and arrested the main accused, he said, adding that a case has been registered against 21 persons who attacked the police team. PTI COR ADU ARU