Miscreants attack policemen after seizure of sand-laden tractor, one killed

Patna, Nov 18 (PTI) A Special Armed Police (SAP) personnel was killed and another injured on Tuesday when car-borne miscreants attacked them in Bihar's Patna district, officials said.

Two persons including the owner of the car were arrested.

The incident occurred early Tuesday when a team of the mining department was transporting a seized, unregistered tractor allegedly carrying illegal sand to Dulhin Bazar police station. The tractor had been intercepted during an anti-mining raid.

Talking to reporters, SDPO Pankaj Kumar Sharma said, "As informed by the mining inspector, around 12:30 am on Tuesday, when the mining team was transporting the seized tractor, which was loaded with illegal sand, 7-8 armed occupants of a white SUV attacked the team with rods and sticks." According to a statement issued by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, attackers rammed the Scorpio into the team.

"In the process, SAP personnel Dukhharan Paswan and Lakshman Singh were injured. Paswan lost his life while being transported to Patna Medical College and Hospital while Singh is being treated," the SDPO said.

Acting swiftly on the orders of the Patna SSP, a police team launched an immediate search operation.

The SDPO said two persons were arrested, and police investigations are underway. PTI COR SUK NN