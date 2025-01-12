Miscreants break into ATM, flee with more than Rs 25 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 12 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into the ATM of a nationalised bank and decamped with more than Rs 25 lakh in cash in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The theft occurred around 3.30 am in the Boisar area, an official said.

Senior inspector Sirish Pawar of the Boisar police station said miscreants broke into the ATM and fled with more than Rs 25 lakh.

The police are yet to ascertain the number of people involved in the incident, as only one person is seen in the CCTV footage. The accused also sprayed the camera device with some substance before the break-in, he said.

The official said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhit, and further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU