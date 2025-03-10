Miscreants break into electronics firm; steal goods worth Rs 27.3 lakh

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants broke into the office of a company and decamped with electronic goods worth Rs 27.3 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under sections 303 (theft) and 331(lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said miscreants broke into the office of an electronics company in Bhiwandi on the intervening night of March 1 and March 2 and stole 50 laptops, 10 SSD cards and two hard drives worth Rs 27.3 lakh.

A probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU