Miscreants break into temple in Palghar; steal valuables worth Rs 2.35 lakh

Palghar, Mar 2 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into a temple and stole valuables worth Rs 2.35 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The theft occurred at Pimpal Nala in the Chinchani area late on Thursday night, an official said.

The official from Vangaon police station said unidentified miscreants broke into the Samudri Mata Mandir and decamped with valuables worth Rs 2.35 lakh, including an idol, ornaments and cash from donation boxes.

A case has been registered under sections 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation, or place of worship) and 331(4) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU