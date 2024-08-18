Kochi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Cyber crime investigation wing of Kerala police has registered a case against allegedly creating a fake Instagram handle in the name of former High Court Chief Justice, A J Desai, and seeking money in his name.

The cyber crime police station here on August 17 registered a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act based on a complaint filed by Desai's PA.

According to the FIR, the unknown accused had created an Instagram page in the name of Desai who had retired from the Kerala High Court on July 4, this year.

The accused had then, on August 13, messaged the PA and the escort assistant of the former Chief Justice, seeking money.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (impersonation) of the BNS and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act. PTI RRT RRT KH