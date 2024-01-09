Miscreants damage vehicles, attack house in Nashik; two minors among 5 detained

Nashik, Jan 9 (PTI) Miscreants damaged around 15 vehicles, including cars, after attacking the house of a salon professional in Nashik city in North Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Five persons, including two minors, were detained after the twin incidents, they said.

The miscreants brandishing swords, sickles and iron rods attacked the house of one Aaba Pawar, a salon professional, in the Deolaligaon area after midnight on Monday, they said.

As Pawar was not in his house at that time, the attackers ransacked goods in his home and later damaged two four-wheelers in the parking area, said the police.

Provocation for the attack was not yet known, they said.

On their way back from Pawar's house, the anti-social elements damaged some more two-wheelers, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws parked in the area, said the police.

In all, they damaged around 15 vehicles, they informed.

After the incidents, Pawar and his neighbours reached the Upnagar police station and lodged a complaint.

The police started an investigation and within a few hours, detained five people, including two minors, after registering a case. PTI COR RSY