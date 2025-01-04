Miscreants decamp with ornaments, cash from 2 Odisha temples

Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 4 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted valuables worth over Rs 30 lakh from two temples in Ganjam district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Shirdi Sai Baba temple at Bhanjanagar and Maa Budhisantani Thakurani temple at Jagadalpur on Friday night, they said.

Priests reported the matter to police and a case was subsequently registered.

They took away silver and gold ornaments worth over Rs 30 lakh, besides around Rs 30,000 cash, according to the FIR.

There is a CCTV camera at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, but its footage was not clear, said Sujit Nayak, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhanjanagar.

He said a special police team has been formed to investigate the matter. PTI CORR AAM RBT