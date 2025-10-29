Miscreants fire multiple rounds at music company office in Haryana's Karnal

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Four unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants opened multiple rounds of fire at a music company's office in Haryana's Karnal early Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am when the miscreants, who were riding two motorcycles, allegedly fired multiple shots at the office from outside and fled the spot. However, no one was injured in the incident, the police said.

Police teams reached the site after receiving information about the incident. Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia also visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The police said the motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Punia said the police received information that some unidentified persons had opened fire at a company's office.

"Later, I also visited the site. The office where the incident took place is related to the music industry.

"Four youths came on two motorcycles and opened multiple rounds of fire. We are gathering the CCTV footage and further investigations are on," he said.

The police said during preliminary investigations, no threat or enmity angle has come to fore.

Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at the state government, with party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala dubbing the Karnal incident as "another major incident of 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Haryana".

"Police once again fail to catch the criminals...(Chief Minister) Nayab Saini ji, is this the safe Haryana?" Surjewala said in a post on X.