Miscreants hold child at gunpoint, rob woman in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 19 (PTI) A woman was robbed of gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 3.5 lakh in broad daylight by three miscreants who allegedly held her three-year-old daughter at gunpoint in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Chhechani Tola within Medininagar Town police station limits on Tuesday.

"The victim, Poonam Tiwari, was robbed at her rented house where she lives with her three-year-old daughter. Three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle, suddenly entered the house, held the girl at gunpoint and forced the woman to surrender her jewellery," Medininagar Town police station officer-in-charge Jyoti Lal Rajwar said.

He added the miscreants were aware that the woman lived alone and that her husband is employed with fire brigade in Ranchi.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the robbers, Rajwar said.

The officer said police have detained some people and interrogating them.