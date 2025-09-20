Miscreants, hooligans must be dealt with strictly to maintain law, order: UP CM to cops

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon the people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with joy and enthusiasm, while ensuring that safety and convenience remain a top priority.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Friday, he issued detailed guidelines to government and administrative officials regarding the smooth conduct of festivals, maintenance of cleanliness, and strengthening of law and order.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, district magistrates, additional director generals of police (Zones), police commissioners, inspectors general, deputy inspectors general, and other senior officers.

During the review, the chief minister also sought updates from additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries on departmental preparations for the festive season, according to an official statement.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to women empowerment, he said that 'Mission Shakti' embodies women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

The statewide rollout of 'Mission Shakti 5.0' will begin on September 22, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, and will continue for a month in phased manner. He directed all concerned departments to ensure comprehensive preparations.

As part of awareness initiatives, a bike rally led by women police personnel will be organised in every district on the evening of September 21. From September 22 onwards, the Anti-Romeo Squad will intensify its presence, taking firm action against miscreants at public places, girls' schools, and other sensitive locations.

Adityanath further directed that women beat officers should actively spread awareness about women's safety in gram panchayats and inform people about government schemes. Pink booths must remain fully operational.

He also instructed that women achievers under the Mission Shakti campaign be identified and honoured at both state and district levels. Emphasising the government's responsibility, he reiterated that ensuring the safety of every citizen is the state's foremost duty.

Speaking on law and order, the Chief Minister noted that due to effective policing, consistent dialogue, and cooperation from all sections of society, festivals in recent years have been celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive environment during past festivals and urged officials to maintain this spirit of coordination and public participation in the forthcoming occasions, including Pitru Visarjan, Sharadiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, Agrasen Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Deepotsav, Diwali, and major celebrations such as Kashi's Dev Deepawali and Chhath Mahaparv.

The chief minister said that the festive season is a sensitive time for maintaining peace, security, and good governance, and emphasised the need to draw lessons from past experiences.

"The entire Uttar Pradesh administration, including police and civil authorities, must remain on round-the-clock alert. Local needs must be carefully addressed to ensure that every festival is celebrated in an atmosphere of harmony," he said.

Officials were instructed to review the past month's activities, identify troublemakers, and keep a close watch on them.

"Any attempt to disturb the peace must be dealt with firmly, with miscreants responded to in their own language," Adityanath said.

The chief minister stressed the need for strict vigilance on social media. He directed officials to take immediate and strong action against those who spread rumours or create fake accounts to mislead the public.

At the same time, accurate information about incidents must be communicated promptly through social and digital platforms to maintain transparency and public trust.

Cautioning against attempts to provoke communal tensions, he instructed officials to remain watchful.

A city-specific traffic management plan should be prepared to ensure smooth movement during festivals.

He warned that even a small incident, if mishandled, could escalate into a larger conflict, and therefore, extra vigilance, swift action, and timely communication are essential.

Senior officers such as the district magistrate and police chiefs must personally reach the site of any untoward incident without delay. In sensitive cases, senior officials must themselves take command, he added. PTI KIS OZ OZ